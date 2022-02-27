Active “Clean Cambodia” Campaign Encouraged to Welcome Tourists for SEA Games 2023

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has urged for an active “Clean Cambodia” campaign to welcome tourists for the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 hosted by the country.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen made the call in his message to mark the 10th National Clean City Day (Feb. 28) under the theme “Clean City Supports Cambodia’s Tourism Reopening”, along with the launch of “Clean Cambodia” campaign to welcome tourists for the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023.

The Premier encouraged all concerned institutions, the Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) and the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC) to work closely on the campaign.

The campaign will contribute to promoting the national prestige and to achieve green and clean development for tourists, he added.

He also appealed for all concerned institutions, sub-national administrations, and private sector to adhere responsibly to the safe tourism measure and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to well implement the government’s strategy for tourism recovery.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press