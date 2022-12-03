December 4, 2022

Active Role of Cambodian Parliament in APF Underlined

Cambodian parliament has played an active role in regional and global Francophone Parliamentary Assembly (Assemblée parlementaire de la Francophonie-APF) forum.

The note was highlighted by Samdech Vibol Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of Senate of Cambodia during a recent meeting here with visiting H.E. Christophe-André Frassa, President of the APF Political Commission.

Cambodian parliament and APF have forged a good collaboration through a range of mechanisms of APF including the technical cooperation, said Samdech Say Chhum.

Samdech Say Chhum appreciated H.E. Christophe-André Frassa’s visit, stressing that it will contribute to further strengthening and expanding the cooperation between Cambodian parliament and APF.

The Senate President also briefed H.E. Christophe-André Frassa on the general situation of Cambodia’s national elections since 1993, indicating that the elections were free, fair, and non-violent.

The government is working hard in promoting democracy, freedom of expression, political rights and beyond, he added.

H.E. Christophe-André Frassa spoke highly of intimate relations and cooperation between Cambodian parliament and Francophone countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press

