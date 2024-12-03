ADB Advances Climate-Adaptive Water Management Initiatives in Cambodia.



Phnom Penh: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved two projects with US$173 million in loans and grants to accelerate climate-adaptive water resources management in Cambodia.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the first project involves an US$88 million Integrated Water Resources Management Project focusing on river basins in Battambang and Pursat provinces within the Tonle Sap basin. This initiative aims to bolster integrated, climate-adaptive, and eco-friendly water management, modernize irrigation systems, and mitigate flood risks. A grant of US$4.3 million from the Asian Development Fund is included to enhance the capacity of communities in climate-resilient water management. The ADB will partially manage an US$80 million loan co-financed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The project will also foster climate-mitigative irrigation water management through technical assistance funded by the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific.

The second project is an US$85 mi

llion additional financing for the ongoing Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project, aimed at assisting the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology in enhancing water delivery efficiency and climate resilience across four irrigation systems in Battambang, Kampong Cham, Kampong Thom, and Takeo provinces. It will share best practices with farmers to improve climate resilience and water delivery efficiency of irrigation infrastructure. Additionally, the project supports operational capacity development for Cambodia’s National Water Resources Management Data Centre and the associated National Water Resources Information System. It will also aid in preparatory work and design for future investments in flood and drought management.

‘ADB is committed to supporting Cambodia in building resilience against climate challenges and ensuring sustainable water management. These two projects will modernize critical irrigation and flood management systems in regions facing severe drought and flood risks, and make invest

ments to protect communities and ecosystems alike,’ said ADB Country Director for Cambodia Jyotsana Varma. ‘These projects will empower farmers with climate-smart irrigation practices to secure their livelihoods, enhance food production, and strengthen food security. ADB is proud to partner with Cambodia to address these urgent needs and lay the groundwork for a resilient future.’

The country’s updated nationally determined contributions highlight agriculture and water resources as the sectors most vulnerable to climate change impacts. Frequent floods during the wet season affect 4 million people, nearly one-fourth of the population, with annual losses estimated at US$250 million, accounting for over 1 percent of Cambodia’s gross domestic product. The frequency and severity of these extreme weather events are increasing due to climate change. Estimates suggest that much of Cambodia’s agricultural land will face increased drought risks with rising temperatures and heat stress, even as flooding has been the pr

imary cause of losses in agricultural production over the past 20 years.

ADB remains committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while continuing efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it comprises 69 members, 49 of whom are from the region.