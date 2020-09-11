adient Technologies Completes First Shipment to B.C. And Expanded Distribution

Premium 5 is First to Market With Its Live Resin and Live Resin X Vape Cartridges

Radient Adds Provincial Registrations in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radient Technologies Inc. (“Radient” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX: RDDTF), and Premium 5 Ltd. (“Premium 5”) are pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed its first shipment of products to the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (the “BCLDB “), with Premium 5 products now available across British Columbia, including the first live resin based vape cartridges in Canada.

Radient anticipates further purchase orders imminently, following recent completion of the provincial registration process in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Company is working with additional provincial boards to register products and increase the distribution capabilities for its white label products.

“The Radient and Premium 5 teams have worked tirelessly to move from a definitive agreement to product on shelves in only two months,” said Denis Taschuk, CEO of Radient. “The speed of execution for this product launch is impressive and a testament to Radient’s push to become an agile manufacturing partner. We are grateful to be working with Premium 5 in bringing the first live resin vape products to the Canadian market. The ability of Premium 5 to understand consumer demand and deliver high quality product to market quickly has created strong demand, and been a key catalyst to extend Radient’s distribution reach by strategically adding new provinces.”

A total of 14 Premium 5 products are currently available in B.C. with 22 expected to be available by the end of September. Consumers in B.C. can view the products online at the BC Cannabis Store.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of positive feedback from retailers, customers, and the provinces regarding the launch of these products,” said David Schwede, CEO of premium 5. “It’s clear that the market was waiting for quality concentrates and live resin vape cartridges to fill the current gap in product offerings. Premium 5 looks forward to continuing the rollout of these SKU’s to additional provinces in the very near future.”

About Premium 5:

Premium 5 products offer a feeling that only the terpenes from a High Terpene Full Spectrum concentrate can give, to encourage customers to find their feeling. The Company is dedicated to creating high-quality, full spectrum concentrates, selling a premium high THC experience, and providing a healthier, more discrete way to medicate/consume.

Products being offered under the Premium 5 brand are crafted from indoor grown, fresh-frozen, whole bud that has been carefully selected for optimal cannabinoid and terpene profiles to offer customers only the most exceptional quality.

Premium 5 prides themselves in being consumer-driven to delight their partners, their consumers, and their communities. For more information visit https://premiumfive.ca/ .

Contact Information:

For investor and media relations, please contact:

David Schwede

CEO

Premium 5

david@premiumfive.ca

https://premiumfive.ca/

About Radient

Radient Technologies is a commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid based formulations, ingredients and products. Utilizing a proprietary extraction and downstream processing platform that recovers up to 99% of cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

SOURCE: Radient Technologies Inc.

For further information please contact:

Radient – Investor Relations, ir@radientinc.com

Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the growth of the Company’s business operations; the Company’s partnership with Premium 5; the demand for Premium 5’s products, future orders from various provinces for the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to become a leading white label producer; the Company’s ability to grow its business in the cannabis sector and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Radient, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Radient has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Radient does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.