Advanced Agricultural Community ‘Tramkak Greenhouse Vegetables’ Signs Agreement to Receive Government-Donated Greenhouses



Kampot: The advanced agricultural community ‘Tramkak Greenhouse Vegetables’ has signed an agreement to receive 100 greenhouse structures as a donation from the royal government’s working groups for Kampot, Kep, and Preah Sihanouk provinces.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Khim Finan, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, stated that this initiative represents a significant public investment in the development of local community economies. He outlined the royal government’s commitment to enhancing strategic cooperation under the ‘Compass Collaboration’. This collaboration involves advanced agricultural communities under the Ministry of Agriculture, farmer water-use communities under the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, and model village projects under the Ministry of Rural Development.

H.E. Khim Finan conveyed optimism that thousands of farming families in the region would benefit from this investment. In addition to the 100 greenhouse structu

res donated by the royal government, additional funding of over US$160,000 has been allocated through the Cambodia Agriculture Sector Diversification Project (CASDP).

The initiative also encompasses infrastructure improvements such as 5.5 kilometres of concrete and rubberised roads and an advanced irrigation system with water distribution pipelines covering 1,150 hectares of farmland. The total value of these investments is approximately US$4.2 million.