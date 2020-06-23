Aero-Engines Europe Virtual, September 16-17, Will Replace Live Event

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aviation Week Network will hold Aero-Engines Europe Virtual , a digital event with enhanced matchmaking opportunities and high-quality educational content, September 16-17. The proactive decision to transform this annual conference into a virtual event was made after reviewing government and business restrictions on travel and with the health and safety of its attendees in mind. Aero-Engines Europe will return as a live event in Stavanger, Norway on September 15-16, 2021.

Aero-Engines Europe is the premier event exclusively dedicated to the trends and issues related to Europe’s engine MRO community, gathering stakeholders from across the value chain including OEMs, MROs, airlines, lessors and suppliers. The virtual event will provide digital content and networking, and a forum where the airline, engine lessor, OEM and MRO supplier communities can connect with and source new and existing business partners and share knowledge and best practices.

“We understand how important Aero-Engines Europe, and the entire Aero-Engines series, is to the industry and how much effort goes into preparing for it,” said Lydia Janow, Managing Director of Events for Aviation Week Network. “It was not an easy decision to replace the live event with a virtual event, and so, in this difficult time, we would like to thank our community for its understanding and support. We’re looking forward to continuing our role in driving our industry forward, connecting our communities and supporting businesses, we are in this together.”

The Aviation Week events team is working through details that will support this transition and will be sharing updates via the website and social media platforms in the coming weeks.

Aviation Week Network’s parent company, Informa, has developed AllSecure, a set of enhanced standards and guidelines that provide the highest level of hygiene and safety at all Informa’s events. All upcoming Aero-Engines and MRO events will be organized in accordance with the AllSecure standard, providing visitors with reassurance they are participating in a safe and controlled environment.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .