AFF HQ IN PUTRAJAYA YET TO BE HANDED OVER



KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) is awaiting the handover of its headquarters in Putrajaya from the building developer, which is slated to be done in the next few months.

AFF in a statement said the federation was informed that the developer is undertaking final rectification and touch-up works for the building.

“AFF is looking forward to the building’s handover which is scheduled to take place in the next few months,” it said in a statement today.

Earlier, the status of the federation’s headquarters came into question after the premises appeared deserted, as depicted in a viral TikTok video posted by user yb_carlosbasri yesterday.

The nearly two-minute video showed yb_carlosbasri conducting a survey of the location, revealing the premises to be seemingly abandoned and overgrown with vegetation, with stagnant water pooling in several areas of the premises.

“Look at the beautifully constructed building, the ownership is not the main concern; what’s important is why we haven’t managed this

building and brought sports to life.

“…overgrown with vegetation, beautiful building, if functional, it would certainly elevate the quality of our national sports…Putrajaya has an image; buildings shouldn’t be left to decay, everything needs to be ‘up’ and functional,” he remarked.

The video has garnered over 170,000 views, nearly 6,000 likes, and received more than 300 comments from TikTok users.

The AFF headquarters is part of the ‘Soccer City’ project in Putrajaya, spanning over 17 hectares in Precinct 5, which also includes the development of a football stadium with a capacity of 10,000 spectators owned by the Asian Football Confederation, the headquarters of the Football Association of Malaysia, and the national football squad training centre.

