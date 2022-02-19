AFF U23 Championship 2022: Cambodia Beats Philippines 1:0

Cambodian football team defeated the Philippine team 1:0 in a match held at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh last evening, as part of the AFF U23 Championship 2022.

The Cambodian national football player Mr. Sin Sovannmakara scored the goal at the 81st minute of the match’s second course.

Cambodia earned 6 scores ranking 1st in pole A after beating the Philippines 1:0 on Feb. 17, and Brunei 6:0 on Feb. 14.

On Feb. 20, the Cambodian U23 team will meet with the Timor-Leste U23 team at the same stadium.

Hosted by Cambodia, the AFF U23 Championship 2022 will take place at Morodok Techo National Stadium and Prince Stadium from Feb. 14 to 26, 2022.

Eleven (11) football teams divided into three poles (A, B, C) are joining in this regional football competition.

Pole A includes Cambodia, Timor-Leste, the Philippines and Brunei; pole B Malaysia and Laos (Indonesia and Myanmar have withdrawn from the competition due to COVID-19 crisis), while pole C Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.

