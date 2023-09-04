AFFENDI HANDS OVER CHIEF OF DEFENCE FORCE POST TO MOHAMMAD ON SEPT 6

After more than 43 years in service, Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Affendi Buang will hand over the baton of the number one defence post to the new army chief, General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, on Wednesday.

Affendi in his announcement said he was confident that his successor had a unique and distinctive ability to carry on the legacy and desire that had been built over the years.

He said with the increasingly complex and dynamic regional and global security landscape, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) must be led by a modern leader who is more energetic, productive and competitive.

"I accept my retirement with an open heart and am pleased that I have succeeded in continuing the legacy of my previous leadership role and providing my successor with a good foundation for the future.

"I, therefore hope that the entire leadership and the three branches of the armed forces, including the Ministry of Defence, will be able to continue to provide the same level of support and encouragement to the new Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces," he said.

Affendi said this in his speech at the 21st Chief Defence Force Appreciation Parade at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Base here, which was also attended by his wife, Malaysian Armed Forces Family Welfare Association (MAF BAKAT) Supreme Council Chairman Tengku Puteri Seri Teja Puan Sri Tengku Muhaini Sultan Ahmad Shah.

The ceremony was also attended by Royal Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob and Royal Malaysian Air Force Chief General Tan Seri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

Affendi, who was born in Kuching, Sarawak, was appointed the 21st Chief of Defence Forces on Jan 2, 2020, replacing General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, will be on leave before ending his service officially in February 2024.

In the meantime, Affendi also hopes that MAF members will apply commendable qualities and ensure that integrity and self-discipline are maintained so that the good name and image of the team is always at its peak.

He also reminded MAF to always plan, monitor and evaluate long-term strategies with great care so as not to fall into the hollow force syndrome.

He also addressed the welfare of MAF staff after their retirement and urged them to prepare accordingly from now on.

In his speech, he also expressed his appreciation to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the Commander-in-Chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), the government and the MAF personnel for their dedication.

The ceremony, held in full military tradition, was attended by 63 officers and 723 personnel carrying 15 flags. Thirty-one vehicles, including aircraft and helicopters were involved in the parade.

At the event, i38 Club President Lt-Gen (R) Datuk Subari Tomo presented Affendi with the i38 Memoir Book before he and his wife were given a traditional send-off with an aircraft MIG 29 fighter jet and a street parade.

Affendi joined the RMAF in 1980 after graduating from the Royal Military College in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur in 1982. He was commissioned as an RMAF Second Lieutenant in 1982.

His career as a fighter jet pilot started with the MB339A, A4-PTM Skyhawk and MiG-29 Fulcrum aircraft until he accumulated more than 2000 hours of flying experience.

Throughout his service as a fighter pilot, Affendi was actively involved in various air operations in Malaysia, including fighting communist terrorists, monitoring the maritime zone and national airspace, and forming the RMAF's MiG-29 tactical aerobatic team, known as the "Smokey Bandits”.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency