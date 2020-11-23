After Being Stuck Indoors, Global Beer Brand Corona Launches New Original Content Series “Free Range Humans” to Inspire a Life of Disconnection Outside

The New Series on Corona Social Channels Marks the Launch of ABInBev’s Corona Studios

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On average, people spend 90% of their lives indoors*, and in the nine months since lockdowns started around the world, this has felt more real than ever. For many, this reality has sparked a growing desire to be outside and explore a lifestyle away from the familiar urban jungle and closer to nature. Increasingly, this has led to populations fleeing large cities** in search of a more fulfilling life.

As a brand linked to the beach and nature, Corona is addressing this shift with the launch of its new original content series, Free Range Humans. The series, which celebrates real-life individuals who made the leap, aims to inspire those pursuing meaningful lives outside to take that next step once the pandemic subsides. Corona believes our best selves are experienced outside, and it is with this mantra that the brand is delivering a first-in-kind series to provide much needed escapism with the credibility that few can. The series is the first global content franchise from the Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) brand, which operates and markets Corona exclusively outside of the US.

Free Range Humans is an eight-part digital content series celebrating individuals that chose to break from routine in pursuit of more fulfilling lives outside. The series comes out of the newly launched Corona Studios, and marks the first of many content-led initiatives for the brand, who is expanding its entertainment footprint to engage consumers more deeply across their passion points. Free Range Humans can be viewed on Corona’s Youtube channel and other social platforms starting today.

For many, a relaxed, outdoor way of life is a mere daydream. Through its 6-10 minute episodes, Free Range Humans offers mental disconnection for those indoors and celebrates the stories of individuals around the world who made this a reality. They challenged a conventional lifestyle to overcome obstacles and fully embrace their passions, ranging from underwater art sculpting to the development of an influential female surf school. Each story offers insight and inspiration into what a rich life can be when we just make that first step.

Free Range Humans season one features:

a Brazilian public relations associate turned surf instructor and founder of Mare Alta, a women’s empowerment surf camp that hosts retreats around the world. Juan Pablo Bueno , a Colombian biologist who built an eco-friendly resort in the jungle of La Macarena without disturbing a single tree.

Emily Penn, a Cambridge-trained architect turned ocean advocate from the UK who leads sailing expeditions to eradicate plastic from our oceans.

Roushanna Gray, a South African sustainable coastal forager who educates students about the edible treasures that nature has to offer.

Zandile Ndhlovu, who broke through cultural barriers to become the first Black freediving instructor in South Africa.

, who broke through cultural barriers to become the first Black freediving instructor in South Africa. Darci Liu, a dancer who became China’s first professional surfer, using her knowledge to inspire and change perception as a surf coach, eco-entrepreneur, and environmental advocate.

Free Range Humans marks the formal launch of Corona Studios, a new venture within the brand to provide high quality, consistent, and entertaining content to consumers. With Corona Studios, the brand will build deeper consumer connections through story-led content across its passion point verticals of travel, surf lifestyle, sustainability, wellness, and the creative arts. Over the last nine months, the brand has set the stage for this platform, producing over 30 films in collaboration with dozens of local, world class creators. As the platform expands, Corona Studios aims to diversify its content base across relevant formats and verticals, from long form videos to short form clips and more. Free Range Humans was originally conceived by Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam and developed as a global entertainment platform by Pereira O’Dell.

“This is not just another travel series. With the events of this year, we know that people around the world are increasingly appreciative of the outside and pondering what an alternative life could look like. This series was developed to give new, first-hand inspiration on what that could look like once the lockdowns subside” said Felipe Ambra, Global Corona VP. “The people we are celebrating are an embodiment of the Corona lifestyle and we hope can serve as motivation for others to pursue a fulfilling life in and around the natural world when they are able to.”

While Free Range Humans is inspired by the traditional television show format, it was specifically shot to live natively across the social universe, with a connected ecosystem of supporting content. Instead of standard 22 minute episodes, for example, the series offers 6-10 minutes episodic stories, collectively equivalent to the production of a feature film, involving collaboration with over 100 people. Each episode is flanked with a range of promotional cuts and 2-3 assets for the curious minds looking to explore each cast members’ passion points more deeply.

Notably, the series was produced remotely by Pereira O’Dell and shot by Rocket Film. The casting process was rigorous and assessed 500 candidates, and the shoot included teams working in six virtual edit rooms across multiple time zones, allowing for nimble, real-time collaboration between editors, producers, and sound design daily. Post-production was led by Cosmo Street Editorial, with music scored by Quiet City.

In light of the COVID-19 climate and with consumers increasingly emboldened to disconnect and pursue their passions, Corona also wants to enable more people to live a free range lifestyle. That is why the brand is accompanying its series launch with the announcement of its Free Range Fund, a grant pool to help support the outside projects of select consumers globally. With the fund, Corona aims to identify and enable passionate individuals who broke routine to pursue their projects fully, with the potential to be featured in Season Two of Free Range Humans. Consumers can apply for the fund at www.CoronaFreeRangeFund.uk starting Wednesday, November 25th.

For additional information about Free Range Humans visit Corona.com and YouTube.com/Corona.

*https://indoor.lbl.gov/sites/ all/files/lbnl-47713.pdf

**https://www.theguardian.com/ commentisfree/2020/mar/31/ coronavirus-has-tainted-city- life-now-i-long-for-nature- and-community

ABOUT CORONA

Born in Mexico, Corona is the leading beer brand in the country, the most popular Mexican beer worldwide exported to more than 180 countries. Corona Extra was first brewed in 1925 at the Cervecería Modelo in Mexico City. Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its purity and high quality to the world. The artwork found on the bottle is painted, highlighting our commitment to quality in our packaging and our Mexican heritage. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavor and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause, relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

