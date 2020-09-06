Again No New Case of COVID-19 Reported in Cambodia

Cambodia has again detected zero new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the tally thus remains at 274, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

It is the 6th day that the Kingdom has recorded no new positive case of COVID-19.

The total 274 confirmed cases include 174 Cambodians, 41 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health reported no new recovered patient. Therefore, the total number of cured cases remain at 272 or 99.27 percent of the total cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press