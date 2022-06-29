AGC Biologics Named Manufacturing Company of the year by American Business Awards

Global CDMO honored for Growth in Mammalian, Microbial and Cell and Gene Manufacturing capabilities at Seattle, Boulder and Longmont sites

SEATTLE, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced it was named Company of the Year in the “Large – Manufacturing” category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s American Business Award winners.

AGC Biologics has a global pharmaceutical manufacturing network with seven sites across three continents. Over the last two years, the company has expanded its capabilities and reach within the U.S. and now boasts strong campuses in Seattle, Boulder, Col., and Longmont, Col. Through these investments, AGC Biologics is establishing a reputation as one of the fastest-growing and innovative companies within the life science field.

The global CDMO added more microbial and mammalian manufacturing lines to its Seattle site, increasing production efficiency. The expansion project eliminated bottlenecking and strengthened services for customers seeking support during the pre-clinical, clinical, and commercial phases of drug production; it also included the addition of a new 500-liter mammalian cell bioreactor to expand manufacturing capacity. The advancements at the Seattle site coincided with AGC Biologics securing more customers at the campus. For example, in 2020, the Seattle site was chosen by Novavax Inc. to produce materials for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. The campus was also chosen to manufacture materials for a late-stage project for China-based I-MAB Biopharma.

After acquiring and developing manufacturing sites in Boulder and Longmont over the last two years, AGC Biologics is now one of the largest biotech companies in Colorado. The Boulder facility offers one of the biggest mammalian-drug manufacturing lines in the U.S. and houses two 20,000-liter stainless steel cell bioreactors.

The Longmont campus is the newest manufacturing site in the company’s global network and serves as AGC Biologics’ North American hub for cell and gene therapy manufacturing. The 622,000-square-foot facility offers cell therapy and viral vector development and manufacturing capabilities.

At each of its seven global sites, AGC Biologics offers immediate and significant manufacturing capacity for small startup developers and large pharmaceutical companies bringing new biologics products and advanced therapies to market.

To learn more about AGC Biologics’ global facilities and capabilities, visit https://www.agcbio.com/.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients’ most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

