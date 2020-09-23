AGF Management Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Closed Smith & Williamson merger.

Reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.19 for the third quarter of 2020.

Announces intention to launch a substantial issuer bid.

Private alternative AUM increased 14% to $2.8 billion. Establishes new advisory committee for its alternatives business.

AGF Management Limited (AGF or the Company) (TSX: AGF.B) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2020.

AGF reported total assets under management (AUM) of $37.0 billion compared to $37.4 billion in the same period in 2019. Average daily mutual fund AUM remained flat at $18.9 billion compared to the same period in 2019. Ending mutual fund AUM was $19.2 billion. AUM related to AGF’s private alternatives increased 14% to $2.8 billion compared to $2.4 billion in the same period of 2019.

Equity markets performed strongly in the third quarter with many regions recovering losses experienced during the market downturn in spite of high levels of volatility from the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this uncertain environment AGF’s mutual funds held up well against the industry, reporting net redemptions of $22.0 million compared to net redemptions of $103.0 million in Q3 2019. Excluding net flows from institutional clients invested in mutual funds, net redemptions were $4.0 million for the quarter compared to $103.0 million in the comparative period of 2019.

“In the current environment we have been able to maintain our business trajectory in the retail space and close the Smith & Williamson merger providing us the ability to redeploy capital in a number of ways to ensure our resources remain focused against our stated strategic goals while delivering continued value to our shareholders,” said Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, AGF. “We will be taking a three-pronged balanced approach to use our capital to return value to our shareholders through funding share buybacks, paying down our debt, and seeding continued areas of growth, including private alternatives.”

The Board has authorized AGF to use up to $40 million of the cash received as a result of the merger between Tilney and Smith & Williamson in order to return capital to its shareholders through a substantial issuer bid made to all holders of AGF’s Class B non-voting shares (the “Offer”). The Offer may be at a premium to the then-current market price of the Company’s Class B non-voting shares. Holders of the Company’s Class A voting shares and insiders of AGF are not expected to participate in the Offer. Subject to market and other conditions, AGF anticipates that the terms of the Offer will be finalized later this month, with the Offer expected to be completed by the end of November 2020.∞

Focused on driving growth in its key strategic pillars, AGF has established a new advisory committee for its alternatives business, the AGF Alternatives Advisory Committee (Committee), comprised of individuals who have made a significant impact in an investment and/or leadership role in organizations noteworthy for their success in the alternatives sector. The Committee will provide strategic insight and advice to the Executive Management Team of AGF. Ron Mock, former President and CEO at the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, and Michael Latimer, former President and CEO of OMERS, have joined the newly established Committee.

“Now more than ever we have seen the value of alternatives as we navigate these uncertain times reaffirming this space as integral to AGF’s growth strategy, delivering value for our shareholders while providing our clients access to the uncorrelated asset classes they are seeking,” added McCreadie. “To have these two tenured industry leaders with substantial knowledge and experience at the table with us will be invaluable as we look to grow our alternatives capabilities and partnerships, including our recently announced expansion with SAF Group.”

Business Highlights:

On September 1, the merger between Tilney and Smith & Williamson to create one of the U.K.’s leading integrated wealth management and professional services groups closed. As a result, AGF received total cash of £177 million (C$296 million), excluding tax and one-time expenses and subject to closing adjustments.

AGF has entered into a definitive option agreement with the SAF Group which grants AGF the right to acquire an indirect controlling interest in the management fee partnerships of select SAF Group (SAF) funds exercisable at any time in a 12 month period, in addition to any new private credit fund AGF and SAF bring to market together. Additionally, AGF announced that the General Partners will commit $15 million in capital to a new private credit fund the firms expect to bring to market together later this year.

AGF and WaveFront Global Asset Management Corporation announced on September 21 st the launch of AGFWave Asset Management Inc. (AGFWave), a new joint venture for providing asset management services and products in China and South Korea.

the launch of AGFWave Asset Management Inc. (AGFWave), a new joint venture for providing asset management services and products in China and South Korea. AGF reinforced its commitment to furthering responsible and sustainable investing practices across the organization with new dedicated investment management hires and a new industry membership focused on enhancing sustainability research.

AGF is a signatory to the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) as a sustaining member of the Responsible Investment Association. In *PRI’s 2020 Assessment Report, AGF maintained its overall “Strategy and Governance” score of ‘A+’, and its overall score of ‘A’ under “Listed Equity – Incorporation”. In 2020, AGF also improved to an overall score of ‘A’ for “Listed Equity – Active Ownership” and “Fixed Income – Corporate Non-Financial”. Overall, AGF either maintained or exceeded the median score in all six modules.

AGF filed prospectuses with the Canadian securities regulators for the launch of two ETFs (AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF and AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF) and two mutual funds (AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio Fund and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio Fund) to offer clients choice and expand its distribution reach through a variety of investment vehicles.

“During the quarter and throughout the pandemic we have been focused on delivering for our clients and strengthening relationships with our partners,” said Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF. “This will keep us top of mind over the long-term and has led to strong results, increased engagement and a growing interest in many of our top performing global and liquid alternatives strategies.”

For further information on AGF’s pandemic response plan statement visit AGF.com .

Financial Highlights:

Income for the three months ended August 31, 2020 was $138.7 million, compared to $107.4 million in the prior year and $89.0 million recorded in the three months ended May 31, 2020.

Income in the quarter includes $41.3 million in dividend income related to Smith & Williamson, comprised of an interim dividend of $8.8 million received in June and a special distribution of $32.5 million received September 2, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA before commissions for the three months ended August 31, 2020 was $30.1 million compared to $30.2 million in the three months ended August 31, 2019 and $21.2 million in the three months ended May 31, 2020.

For the three months ended August 31, 2020, AGF reported adjusted net income of $14.8 million ($0.19 per diluted share) compared to adjusted net income of $14.6 million ($0.18 per diluted share) in the corresponding period in 2019 and net income of $5.3 million ($0.07 per diluted share) in the three months ended May 31, 2020.

Upon final close of the S&WHL transaction, the Company received total cash of £177 million (C$296 million), excluding tax and one-time expenses and subject to closing adjustments. On September 9, 2020, AGF received cash proceeds of £148.8 million (C$250.4 million), resulting in a gain on the sale, after tax and one-time expenses, of approximately $96 million. With the transaction now complete, AGF possesses no financial interest in the merged group.

On September 14, 2020, AGF used a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Smith & Williamson to pay down its credit facility in full.