AGF Management Limited Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Reported diluted earnings per share of $0.32

Mutual fund net sales of $51.0 million for the quarter

Announces intention to launch a substantial issuer bid

Announced quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

AGF Management Limited (AGF or the Company) (TSX: AGF.B) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2022.

AGF reported total assets under management and fee-earning assets1 of $39.6 billion compared to $40.3 billion as at May 31, 2022 and $43.4 billion as at August 31, 2021. “Through another quarter of heightened market uncertainty, we continued to deliver strong investment performance that can be attributed to our disciplined processes and focus on risk management and saw the benefits of our unique liquid alternative strategies,” said Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, AGF.

“Additionally, we have continued to execute against our strategic imperatives, while looking for opportunities to redeploy capital to deliver continued value to our shareholders and are committed to doing this by considering small acquisitions and partnerships, and returning value to our shareholders through funding share buybacks,” added McCreadie.

The Board has authorized AGF to use up to $40 million of cash in order to return capital to its shareholders through a substantial issuer bid made to all holders of AGF’s Class B non-voting shares (the “Offer”). The Offer may be at a premium to the then-current market price of the Company’s Class B non-voting shares. Holders of the Company’s Class A voting shares and insiders of AGF are not expected to participate in the Offer. Subject to market and other conditions, AGF anticipates that the terms of the Offer will be finalized in early October, with the Offer expected to be completed in November 2022.

AGF’s mutual fund gross sales were $594 million for the quarter compared to $790 million in the comparative period, while net sales were $51 million compared to $288 million in the comparative period. AGF’s sales have continued to outpace the industry. During the quarter the industry2 reported net redemptions, while AGF mutual funds remained in net sales.

“As we marked our eighth consecutive quarter of mutual fund net sales, we focused on our strong performance, advancing discussions with key clients and partners and diversifying our relationships across channels,” said, Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF. “At the same time, we reconnected with our employees as we transitioned to our new home at CIBC SQUARE and committed to a hybrid model that supports work-life balance. We believe the energy we gain from collaboration and being together in person will serve as a catalyst for our continued success.”

AGF also announced today that Adrian Basaraba, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Company of his decision to leave his position as AGF’s Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities; and that Jenny Quinn has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 29th, following AGF’s third quarter reporting cycle.

During his tenure, Adrian contributed to major advances in AGF’s business operations and the successful management of AGF’s capital and liquidity. Coming out of the pandemic with AGF’s finances in solid, stable position, and with strategic priorities progressing positively against plan, Mr. Basaraba felt the timing was right for him to make this career change. Mr. Basaraba and AGF have agreed that he will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity to facilitate the transition of his responsibilities through November 30, 2022.

Mr. Basaraba joined AGF in 2004 and was appointed Chief Financial Officer of AGF Management Limited in July 2016. Ms. Quinn has been with AGF for 15 years and currently serves as the organization’s Chief Accounting Officer. A search process for the new CFO has been initiated.

1 Fee-earning assets represents assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.

2 Long-term funds.

Key Business Highlights:

AGF appointed Cybele Negris, CEO and Co-Founder of Webnames.ca Inc., to the AGF Board of Directors effective September 27, 2022. As an accomplished tech entrepreneur and seasoned board member, she further diversifies the collective experience, expertise and perspective of AGF’s Board.

AGF International Advisors Company Limited, a subsidiary of AGF, was once again accepted as a signatory to the UK Stewardship Code, a best-practice benchmark in investment stewardship. This stands as a testament to the rigor of AGF’s responsible investing practices.

As of August, AGF has successfully onboarded its SMA strategies on Vestmark, SMArtX Advisory Solutions LLC and Envestnet, three of the leading U.S. turnkey asset management platforms.

As AGF’s business continues to evolve, AGF has launched an enhanced brand architecture to better reflect the diversity and reach of its three distinct business lines across the public and private markets: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

During the quarter, AGF moved to its new head office at CIBC SQUARE. The state of the art building has provided employees with a flexible workspace, enhanced collaboration and greater communication, while continuing to advance the reduction of the firm’s office footprint by approximately 22%.

As at August 31, 2022, AGF outperformed its one-year and three-year investment targets with average percentiles of 39% (target 50%) and 34% (target 40%), respectively, with 1st percentile being best possible performance.

The firm remained active under its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB). During the quarter, AGF repurchased 726,400 AGF.B shares for cancellation.

On September 27, 2022, AGF’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 for shareholders of record on October 12, 2022.

Financial Highlights:

Management, advisory, administration fees and deferred sales charges were $105.6 million for the three months ended August 31, 2022, compared to $112.4 million in 2021. The decrease in revenue is attributable to a 3.9% decrease in average mutual fund assets under management as a result of market volatility.

Selling, general and administrative costs were $46.4 million for the three months ended August 31, 2022, compared to $50.1 million in 2021.

EBITDA before commissions for the three months ended August 31, 2022 was $33.2 million, compared to $37.5 million in the prior year comparative period .

Effective June 1, 2022, the elimination of the payment of upfront sales commissions, including deferred sales charge options, took effect. During the three and nine months ended August 31, 2022, AGF paid commissions of nil and $37.1 million, respectively.

Net income for the three months ended August 31, 2022 was $22.1 million ($0.32 diluted EPS), compared to $14.9 million ($0.21 diluted EPS) in the prior year comparative period. Diluted EPS in the quarter of $0.32 reflects the impact of the elimination of DSCs.