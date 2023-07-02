AGONG EXTENDS APPRECIATION TO SAUDI GOV’T FOR SUCCESSFULLY HOSTING 2 MILLION HAJJ PILGRIMS

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed his appreciation to the Saudi Arabian government for its thorough preparations and success in hosting some two million pilgrims for the Hajj season this year.

The compliment was extended during His Majesty’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the hi-tea ceremony hosted by Crown Prince Mohammad in Mina on June 29.

Istana Negara, in a Facebook post, also informed that Al-Sultan Abdullah had extended the highest appreciation to the Saudi government to accept 31,000 pilgrims from Malaysia and an additional 1,000 for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

“His Majesty also thanked the Saudi Arabian government for sponsoring 300 Malaysian students to further their studies in various study fields and levels in Saudi Arabia,” the post read.

Istana Negara stated that Al-Sultan Abdullah had also invited Crown Prince Mohammed for a visit to Malaysia.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will be returning to Malaysia today after performing their Hajj.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed his gratitude to Allah S.W.T for the blessings that allowed His Majesty and the Raja Permaisuri Agong to be in good health and smoothly complete the fifth pillar of Islam.

His Majesty also prayed that all Malaysian pilgrims are blessed with good health throughout their pilgrimage to the Holy Land and for their safe return journey home to their beloved families.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also invited all Malaysian pilgrims to perform special prayers, seek forgiveness from Allah and pray for the safety and well-being of our beloved country,” the Facebook post read further.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong, accompanied by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, left for the Holy Land on June 21.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency