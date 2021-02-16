Agreement Reached to Promote Clean Cities and Street Food Quality

The Ministry of Tourism has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Coca-Cola Cambodia and Thmey Thmey online news to boost Cambodia’s clean cities and street food quality, getting ready to serve tourists when COVID-19 is over.

The MoU signing ceremony of the so-called “The Partnership on the Promotion of Clean City Tourism and Capacity Building of Street Food Vendors” took place yesterday at the Ministry of Tourism in the presence of H.E. Minister Thong Khon.

The agreement entails capacity building to small-scale street business, with particular attention on women, and engagement of online tutorials for micro and household entrepreneurs to improve food quality, hygiene and business development.

It also enables a platform for experience sharing on leadership and management of tourism, clean cities as well as street food service, and plastic waste management.

As stressed by H.E. Nep Samuth, Director General of Tourism Industry Management and Secretary General of the National Committee for Clean Cities Assessment at the ministry, food experience is a key purpose of tourists and well connected with clean service and cities.

It is also part of the government’s plan to initiate a One Province, One Food Street challenge to further promote the service.

The effort, he continued, will get the industry ready to welcome tourists when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press