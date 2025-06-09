Agreement Signed to Export Cambodian Agricultural Products to China



Beihai City: A strategic cooperation agreement has been signed for the export of 20,000 tonnes of Cambodian dried mango (2025-2027) and 15,000 tonnes of Cambodian durian (2025-2026) to China.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the agreement was signed on June 7 in Beihai City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, People’s Republic of China, between Guangxi Xiyaya Food Co., Ltd. and Lumisun Asian Fruits Co., Ltd., representing Chinese and Cambodian interests respectively.





The signing ceremony was witnessed by H.E. Lim Lork Piseth, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia. As part of the deal, China will import 3,000 tonnes of Cambodian dried mango in 2025.





In addition to the signing, H.E. Lim Lork Piseth presided over a promotional event highlighting Cambodian agricultural products. The event focused on enhancing awareness and boosting exports of Cambodia’s high-potential agricultural goods through the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region into the broader Chinese market.

