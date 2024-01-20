Agreement to Promote Non-Deforested Cashew Value Chain in Mondulkiri



USAID Morodok Baitang and Olam Outspan (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. have reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the promotion of non-deforested value chains in Keo Seima district, Mondulkiri province.

The signing ceremony of the MoU took place in Mondulkiri province on Jan. 18 between representatives from USAID Morodok Baitang and Olam Outspan (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

Through the MoU, the firm will acquire cashew nuts from members of the community’s producers, while USAID Morodok Baitang will work with cashew nut producers to ensure compliance with the conservation agreement.

It will also contribute not only to providing the community with climate-smart production techniques, the possibility of using semi-finished processing, and improving people’s living conditions, but also to supporting non-deforested cashew to rescue the forest in the province.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse