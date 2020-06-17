Agriculture Minister Encourages Domestic Paper Manufacturing

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries H.E. Veng Sakhon has asked Paper Tree Investment Cambodia Co., Ltd. to establish a paper manufacturing in Cambodia, instead of shipping raw materials to be processed in Thailand.

The minister made the request when inspecting the company’s work progress in Malai district of Banteay Meanchey province recently.

He added that the Forestry Administration and the Provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries will be providing technical support for the establishment of the paper manufacturing.

The minister also encouraged the company to further expand its operation and employ more locals.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press