AGROW Initiative Uplifts Farmers in Battambang with Sustainable Practices.



Battambang: The Agriculture-Based Growth and Resilience Opportunities for Women (AGROW) has been significantly contributing to the improvement of farmers’ livelihoods in Battambang province. Mr. Thuon Pisey, a farmer in Totoeung village, Bay Damroam commune, Banan district, said that through the project, he was trained to boost the quantity and quality of his crops, allowing him to supply them to the market with a reasonable price.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Mr. Pisey can now sell his vegetables daily, earning between 500,000 to 600,000 Riel (approximately US$125 to US$150). The project’s approach also emphasizes environmental conservation, a practice Mr. Pisey has incorporated into his farming methods.

Another farmer, Ms. Ho Penh from Chamkar Ou village, Kanty II commune, Banan district, expressed similar gratitude for the improvements in her livelihood. She explained that her agricultural products are harvested and sold weekly or monthly to local buyers who purchase directly from her home.

AGR

OW’s initiative focuses on assisting farmers in producing safe, hygienic, and quality agricultural products. The project provides training and technical support for making natural fertilizers and raising livestock. This three-year project, running from 2022 to 2024, is being implemented in 48 villages across 12 communes in Battambang’s Ek Phnom, Banan, and Rattanak Mondul districts.