Ahmad Zahid Offers Condolences Over Passing Of PMo’s Rozaid Abdul Rahman



KUALA LUMPUR, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has offered his condolences to the family of Rozaid Abdul Rahman, director of Media and Strategic Communications in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), who passed away this evening.

Through his Facebook post today, Ahmad Zahid said he had known the late Rozaid since he was young and had recently visited him.

‘Received the sad news of the death of my friend, Rozaid Abdul Rahman, who was confirmed dead at his family residence this evening,’ he said.

‘Certainly, this loss will be felt by those of us who have been in touch with him since long ago. May his soul be blessed and placed with those who believe and do righteous deed.”

Rozaid, 59, who was appointed as PMO Media and Strategic Communications director on May 23, 2023, died at his home in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya near here due to heart problems.

With vast experience in the field of journalism for over 40 years, the veteran journalist previously received treatment at the Sultan Idris

Shah Hospital, Serdang (formerly Serdang Hospital), since July 1 and was discharged from hospital on Aug 6.

