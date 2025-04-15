AI-Media Unveils LEXI Voice at NAB Show 2025 – Global Reach with Live AI-Powered Voice Translation

Broadcast leaders embrace breakthrough live translation technology offering unmatched accuracy, scale, and affordability

AI-Media Successfully Launches LEXI Voice

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI-Media (ASX: AIM), a global leader in AI-driven captioning and language technology, today announced the successful commercial launch of LEXI Voice at NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas. The live debut of the breakthrough solution – which delivers real-time alternate-language voice tracks using AI – was met with strong interest from global broadcasters, live event producers, streaming platforms, and enterprise leaders.

LEXI Voice represents a leap forward in live translation, transforming a single-language broadcast into a multi-language experience – with natural-sounding synthetic voices, ultra-low latency (~8 – 12 seconds), and no additional hardware required. The result: new audience access, increased advertising revenue, and dramatic cost savings compared to traditional human interpretation.

“Customers are telling us that LEXI Voice delivers exactly what they need: accuracy, scale, and simplicity – all at a disruptive price point,” said James Ward, Chief Sales Officer at AI-Media. “For many, this is the moment multilingual delivery finally becomes commercially viable.”

Strategic Differentiators:

Price Point : At USD $30/hr (plus standard LEXI captioning rate), LEXI Voice slashes live translation costs by up to 90%.

: At USD $30/hr (plus standard LEXI captioning rate), LEXI Voice slashes live translation costs by up to 90%. Platform Reach : Works seamlessly with AIM’s global encoder network – Alta (SMPTE 2110 and MPEG-TS), Encoder Pro – HD492 (SDI), and iCap – requiring no new infrastructure for existing customers.

: Works seamlessly with AIM’s global encoder network – Alta (SMPTE 2110 and MPEG-TS), Encoder Pro – HD492 (SDI), and iCap – requiring no new infrastructure for existing customers. Broadcast-Grade Voices : Customers praised the natural tone, intelligibility, and speaker clarity of the AI-generated output.

: Customers praised the natural tone, intelligibility, and speaker clarity of the AI-generated output. Plug-and-Play: Same scheduling, APIs, billing, and support as current captioning workflows.

Available Immediately:

Translation into 100+ languages

Customisable voices by region, gender, and tone

by region, gender, and tone Glossary and phonetic tools to ensure brand and name consistency

to ensure brand and name consistency AI voice replacement of original audio with full audio mixing

of original audio with full audio mixing Support for up to five alternate-language tracks per channel

Real-World Applications Already Underway: LEXI Voice is attracting:

Global broadcasters localising sports, news, and entertainment to unlock new ad inventory

localising sports, news, and entertainment to unlock new ad inventory Governments and legislatures ensuring inclusive language access for public sessions

ensuring inclusive language access for public sessions Corporates expanding reach in internal town halls and investor communications

expanding reach in internal town halls and investor communications Streaming platforms and events scaling accessibility to diverse global audiences

The launch aligns with AI-Media’s strategic roadmap to triple Tech revenue by FY29 and achieve $60M EBITDA, as outlined in its FY25 investor communications. The company is focused on driving SaaS growth through its expanding LEXI Toolkit, which now includes LEXI Voice, LEXI Brew (Generative AI), and LEXI Translate.

“NAB was the first time our customers saw the complete LEXI Voice solution live – and the response confirmed what we knew: the market is ready,” said Ward. “This product transforms what’s possible in real-time multilingual engagement.”

For more information or to request a private demonstration, visit: LEXI Voice | Break Language Barriers & Grow Your Revenue

Follow AI-Media on LinkedIn for ongoing updates and customer success stories.

About AI-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, AI-Media (ASX: AIM) is a pioneering technology company specialising in AI language and captioning workflow solutions.

As a global leader, AI-Media provides high-quality AI-powered live and recorded captioning and translation technology and solutions to a diverse range of customers and markets worldwide.

For the first time in February 2024, AI-Media unveiled groundbreaking data showcasing the superiority of its AI captioning product, LEXI, over traditional more expensive human workflows.

With deep industry experience and sophisticated AI technology to create solutions which streamline and simplify processes, AI-Media empowers leading broadcasters, enterprises and government agencies globally to ensure seamless accessibility and inclusivity of their content. AI-Media’s proprietary technologies – iCap, LEXI, Alta, and the LEXI Toolkit – are trusted across 25+ countries to deliver unmatched accuracy, reliability, and efficiency.

Media Contact:

Fiona Habben

Head of Global Marketing

Fiona.habben@ai-media.tv

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15d29007-51d7-4d87-a1e9-4b1b17a8d049

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/deb7fa0f-d0c9-4ee2-a4eb-5bb5ca299ed5

