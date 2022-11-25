AIPA, EU Discuss More Cooperation on Sustainable Green Development

The ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and European Union (EU) parliament have convened a dialogue to discuss more cooperation on sustainable green development.

The dialogue took place here in Phnom Penh on Nov. 23 under the chairmanship of H.E. Suos Yara, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Propaganda and Information, and H.E. Daniel Caspary, Chair of DASE (the European Parliament’s Delegation for relations with countries of Southeast Asia and ASEAN).

According to a press release of the NA’s General Secretariat, the discussion underlined comprehensive partnership and intimate cooperation in various sectors.

EU has supported ASEAN with healthcare assistance against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both sides were committed to implementing the Statement of Chairman of the Meeting, Free Trade Agreement, AIPA General Assembly, EU Green Agreement, and so on.

Themed “Investing in Peace, Sustainable Development and Post-COVID-19 Recovery”, the meeting also discussed issues of war and peace, and post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press