Air Asia to Resume Kuala Lumpur-Sihanoukville Flight Service Next Month



Air Asia will resume direct flights from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Sihanoukville of Preah Sihanouk province from July to seize the flow of tourists to Cambodia’s coastal province.

According to a statement issued by Air Asia Cambodia on Thursday, the new flights will be operated directly from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Sihanoukville from July 3, with three flights per week – Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

‘Sihanoukville awaits. Discover Cambodia’s coastal gem, featuring pristine beaches and a gateway to paradise islands,’ the airline said.

The airline had once served Kuala Lumpur-Sihanoukville flight route, but the flight service was shut down due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

H.E. Sin Chansereyvutha, Under-Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Civil Aviation, the airline’s resumption will contribute to aviation sector development.

“We welcome the resumption of AirAsia. The economic situation seems to be improving, which is the reason the airline decided to resume its flight servi

ce,” he said.

In May, AirAsia Cambodia, a joint venture between AirAsia and hospitality group Sivilai Asia, launched four flights per day between Phnom Penh and Siem Reap and four flights daily between Sihanoukville and Siem Reap.

Two airlines – AirAsia Cambodia and Cambodia Angkor Air – currently operate flight services to Sihanoukville International Airport, according to SSCA.

In the first five months of this year, Cambodia received more than 2.5 million air passengers, up 22 percent compared to the same period last year, SSCA pointed out.

Currently, 31 domestic and international airlines from ASEAN countries, China and its Special Administrative Regions, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Korea, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are operating air services in Cambodia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse