Air Quality in Cambodia Remains Good

The Ministry of Environment confirmed in a news release yesterday that air quality in Cambodia, especially in Phnom Penh, remains good.

PM2.5, the atmospheric particulate matter that has a diametre of less than 2.5 micrometres, was 30.17 micrograms per cubic metre (g/m3) on average on Jan. 12, and 27.66 g/m3 on Jan. 11, it pointed out.

Air Quality Index stipulates air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk if the PM2.5 is between 0-50. However, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution between 51-100.

It becomes more dangerous if the quality scale moves to between 101-150 as people with greater sensitivity can experience health impacts. In case of air quality worsen to 151-200, the condition is unhealthy, and human can start to feel it and for some people they might get ill.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press