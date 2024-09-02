AirAsia Celebrates Maiden Flight From Kota Kinabalu To Manado, North Sulawesi



KUALA LUMPUR, AirAsia today celebrates the maiden flight from Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) to Manado, the capital city of North Sulawesi and the second largest city in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.

Operated by AirAsia Malaysia, the flight departed Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 8.50 am and landed at Sam Ratulangi International Airport at 11.00 am local time, AirAsia said in a statement here, today.

Flight AK1797 was given the customary water cannon salute on arrival at the Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado.

AirAsia said the new route reaffirms the low-cost airline’s commitment to providing more travel options from Kota Kinabalu, its second-largest hub in Malaysia for both domestic and international destinations, with a total of 30 routes operating 387 flights weekly as a group.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency