Airshare Continues Growth, Plans to Double Fractional Challenger Fleet with New Agreement Featuring Bombardier’s Challenger 3500 Aircraft

Airshare commits to ordering up to 20 additional 1 Challenger 3500 super-midsize jets

Order builds on previous commitment for up to 20 Challenger aircraft initially announced in May 2021

The best-selling Challenger 3500 aircraft continues to impress with its ultimate combination of refined cabin experience, proven reliability and top performance

One of the fastest-growing private aviation companies in the United States, Airshare has experienced heavy demand for the Challenger platform among fractional customers, fulfilling their need to travel coast-to-coast while enjoying best-in-class comfort

MONTREAL, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier today announced that Kansas City-based private aviation company Airshare has committed to ordering up to 20 additional Challenger 3500 aircraft. Through this new agreement, Airshare plans to double the size of their Challenger fleet, supporting the considerable demand they have experienced from the outset of launching the aircraft within their fractional program.

In May 2021, Airshare entered the super-midsize segment with an order for up to 20 Challenger aircraft. As the fast-growing private aviation company moves to exercise all options as part of that original order, this new incremental commitment to Challenger 3500 jets underscores that the smooth, efficient and reliable customer experience that private aviation provides continues to garner significant market interest among the travelling public.

“The response we have received to the Challenger entering our fractional program has been tremendous, from both new and existing customers,” said John Owen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Airshare. “We are thrilled to extend our commitment with Bombardier and look forward to adding several more Challenger 3500s to our fleet. The strength of our partnership made it easy for us to accelerate our plans to order more of these aircraft to meet customer demand.”

“The entire team is immensely proud that Airshare continues to trust Bombardier to grow its fleet,” said Eric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “Airshare and Bombardier share several values ​​in common: we strive for excellence and work tirelessly to offer an exceptional experience to our clients. With this new order, our valued relationship continues to grow stronger, as the award-winning Challenger 3500 aircraft keeps elevating Airshare’s flight experience with its ultimate combination of performance and comfort.”

Airshare’s fractional program provides each owner of a 1/16th share with 20 days and unlimited flight time (based on a customer’s allocation of days with a maximum 14-hour crew duty day). When Airshare shareowners begin and end in the same location, while keeping the aircraft and crew with them when they need it, they save up to 25 per cent off their hourly rate. Having the pilots and aircraft stay with shareowners as they travel provides the ultimate in flexibility as they are able to visit multiple locations and adjust their schedules at a moment’s notice. Airshare also offers its own jet card program, EMBARK, as well as aircraft management, on-demand charter and maintenance services.

Built on the iconic Challenger super mid-size platform, the Challenger 3500 aircraft offers unrivalled comfort and reliability, while boasting top performance and delivering Bombardier’s signature smooth ride. The latest addition to Bombardier’s portfolio elevates the passengers’ experience by integrating many of the features from Bombardier’s Global family of aircraft, including Bombardier’s exclusive and revolutionary Nuage seat. Passengers can also benefit from the ultimate cabin experience, where technology and design come together to maximize productivity while offering a refined and relaxing environment.

The Challenger 3500 aircraft is also the most sustainably designed business jet in its class. It is the first business jet in the super mid-size segment to have an Environmental Product Declaration published, documenting the aircraft’s environmental footprint over its lifecycle.

The Challenger aircraft family is known for its industry-leading reliability and safety. With over 900 business jets of the Challenger 300 series in service worldwide, the Challenger 3500 aircraft builds on the excellent track record of the Challenger family and boasts an impressive 99.8% dispatch reliability.

About Airshare

Airshare fits the way you fly. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Lenexa, Kan., the company offers a holistic suite of private aviation solutions including fractional ownership, jet cards, whole aircraft management charter services and third-party maintenance. Airshare operates a fleet of super-midsize and light jets within their fractional and EMBARK jet card programs to customers across the central United States and Florida. The company provides whole aircraft management and charter services nationwide, while also performing comprehensive maintenance services for third-party aircraft. Airshare has received IS-BAO Stage 3 and ARGUS Platinum designations, meeting the highest international standards for safe flight operations. For more information visit www.flyairshare.com .

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com . Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier. com . Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 3500, Global and Nuage, are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

1 The agreement includes a firm order for 4 Challenger 3500 aircraft and an option for 16 additional Challenger 3500 business jets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ dbdeecf6-fa80-49c2-bcee- aa1e622c9e0a

