AKIVERSE INC. Announces the Closed Beta Test of ‘AKIVERSE’, a Metaverse Platform Pursuing a New Form of Gaming

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands (British), Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AKIVERSE INC. has announced it will conduct a Closed Beta Test of its metaverse platform “AKIVERSE”, pursuing a new form of gaming, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at 10:00 (UTC＋9).

About AKIVERSE

AKIVERSE is a metaverse platform both for players to enjoy games and for talented independent game creators to be discovered and supported.

Its platform allows creators to plan, develop, launch, and showcase their games to the world using blockchain technology in AKIVERSE.

Their Oden Can SDK (Software Development Kit) enables game creators to launch their very own Web3 games. Game creation is a comprehensive art. Game designers, developers, scenario writers, visual artists, illustrators, sound creators, and other creators in various disciplines related to game development can all maximize their potential through AKIVERSE.

AKIVERSE is committed to unleashing the power of Web3 to provide a place for creators with distinct skill sets to collaborate on AKIVERSE, a hub where new and unique games are released to the world.

About the AKIVERSE Closed Beta Test

AKIVERSE is a platform where creators can plan, develop, launch, and showcase their game all in one place. At the same time, AKIVERSE will launch with first-party games for players to enjoy.

For this Closed Beta release, AKIVERSE has prepared a selection of mobile arcade games developed in-house to test the gameplay experience. The Closed Beta will be released in three phases, with each phase adding new features to the platform.

Seize this opportunity and become a pioneering player in AKIVERSE. AKIVERSE is looking forward to everyone’s participation.

How to play in AKIVERSE

AKIVERSE will provide Web3 games in the spirit of 1980s Akihabara, Japan, where a unique techno arcade culture flourished.

Participants can enjoy AKIVERSE through various roles, including Game Center Owners (GCOs), Arcade Machine Owners (AMOs), Crafters, or Game Players, using the three types of NFT (Game Center NFT, Arcade Machine NFT, and Arcade Part NFT) in AKIVERSE. For example, GCOs and AMOs can enjoy themselves as asset managers to maximize returns. Crafters can collect Arcade Part NFTs and create Arcade Machine NFTs for their own use or resale. Game Players can simply have fun playing games on Arcade Machines.

All participants can earn in-game rewards in the form of AKIVERSE’s governance token (AKV) and utility token (AKIR).

▼For detailed information on how to play in AKIVERSE, please check here.

Outline of Closed Beta Test Phase 1

Dates: Feb. 14, 2023 (Tue) 10:00 (UTC＋9) – March 10, 2023 (Fri) 10:00 (UTC＋9)

Maximum Participants: 300

Application period: Jan. 27, 2023 (Fri) 16:00 (UTC＋9) – Feb. 7, 2023 (Tue) 23:59 (UTC＋9)

* UTC+9 is JST (Akihabara, Japan, Time).

* The dates of the Closed Beta Test and the application period may change due to development and operational reasons.

* Please note that participants will be randomly selected if the number of applicants exceeds the number of openings.

▼For detailed information on the Closed Beta Test, please check here.

Future plans of AKIVERSE

A metaverse platform interconnected with real physical cities

The Web3 vision of AKIVERSE is inspired by the city of Akihabara. It drew upon this vision to create the layout of the Akihabara Game Centers.

Following Akihabara, AKIVERSE will expand into an ever-growing federation of cities such as Shibuya and Bangalore.

Accompanying its growth in the metaverse, AKIVERSE will create linkages between the real and virtual world by bringing real-life events into the AKIVERSE world and vice versa.

By establishing connections between these worlds, AKIVERSE strongly believes that they can increase the value of the facilities, buildings, and lands in AKIVERSE and catalyze more engaged local communities.

About AKIVERSE INC.

AKIVERSE INC. is a Web3 company that issues and operates AKV (Governance token) and AKIR (Utility token), which are used in “AKIVERSE” both for players to enjoy games and for talented independent game creators to be discovered and supported.

