All Cinemas, Theatres and Museums Ordered to Temporarily Closed Down

Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has decided to shut down all cinemas, theatres, and museums across the country from today until further notice.

The move was made after the current cluster infections of COVID-19 known as the Feb. 20 Community Event have been escalating, said the ministry in an announcement this morning.

Meanwhile, all public and private schools as well as technical and vocational training schools throughout Cambodia also have to be closed down temporarily, and online teaching and learning will replace the in-class ones during the suspension period.

As of this morning, Cambodia’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 1,690, of them 1,172 are linked to the Feb. 20 incident. A total of 950 patients have successfully recovered, with three recorded deaths.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press