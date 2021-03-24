All Pagodas Advised to Beat the Gong and Drum to Remind People of COVID-19

All pagodas across Cambodia are requested to beat the gong and drum at the same time, five times a day, to remind people of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a directive signed yesterday by Minister of Cults and Religious Affairs H.E. Chhit Sokhon, the move is aimed to alert people to increase their vigilance against COVID-19 by carrying out the “3 Dos and 3 Don’ts” measure and other health safety guidelines.

The gong and drum beating will take place at 05:00, 11:00, 14:00, 17:00, and 20:00 every day until the end of the Feb. 20 Community Event.

Threat of COVID-19 is recurring in Cambodia following the outbreak of community transmission called Feb. 20 Community Event.

As of yesterday, Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 increased to 1,788, of them 1,266 are linked to the Feb. 20 incident. A total of 999 patients have so far recovered successfully, with five death cases.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press