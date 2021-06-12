June 13, 2021
All Provinces and Capital Reminded of Strict Health Screenings of Arriving Passengers

The Ministry of Health has reminded all provincial and municipal governors to strengthen the health screenings of arriving passengers by using Rapid Antigen Test COVID-19.
Those found positive must be admitted to hospital, while other passengers with negative test results must be sent for 14-day quarantine, underlined the ministry in a directive on June 11.
Governors of provinces bordering Thailand and Vietnam are advised to meet their Thai and Vietnamese counterparts to seek cooperation in strengthening COVID-19 testing on migrant workers and other people before returning to Cambodia.
As of this morning, Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 rose to 37,959, of which 1,341 were imported. Among the confirmed cases, 31,222 have recovered and 320 have lost their lives due to the pandemic

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press

