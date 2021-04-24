All Public and Irregular Markets in Phnom Penh Shut Down Temporarily

Phnom Penh municipal administration has ordered the temporary shutdown of all public and irregular markets for two weeks, from April 24 to May 7, 2021.

The temporary closure, announced in a new directive of the municipal administration released last night, is aimed to contain and prevent larger spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the community.

The directive also called on all relevant vendors, market security forces and staff/workers, and their family members to have their specimens taken for COVID-19 tests at the set locations closest to their houses, and be quarantined for 14 days.

If they fail to do so, they will not be able to resume their work or businesses when the market shutdown measure is lifted, it underlined.

Irregular markets are “wax” markets, community markets, street markets, markets around hospitals and factories, and so on, pointed out the source.

More and more coronavirus cases have been detected on vendors recently, and therefore major public markets, including O’ Russey, Deum Kor, Olympic, Chass, Kandal, Depo, Chbar Ampov, etc. have been closed down temporarily one after another.

