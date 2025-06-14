All Set for the 1000 Miglia 2025

The Most Beautiful Race in the World Returns to Italian Roads

Press Conference Mille Miglia – June 13th, 2025 – Brescia, Italy

BRESCIA, Italy, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The countdown is almost over. The 1000 Miglia returns, 17-21 June with an eight-shaped route inspired by the epic pre-war editions, linking the eastern Adriatic and western Tyrrhenian coasts, besides the Brescia-Rome route and return.

1900 km and 5 racing days for the 420 jewels of the world’s only travelling museum. After leaving Viale Venezia in Brescia, the first leg will end in San Lazzaro di Savena (Bologna). On Wednesday, the cars will arrive in the capital, then, returning north, the third leg will end in Cervia-Milano Marittima. On Friday, the crews will cross Italy from east to west: reaching the Tyrrhenian Sea, the passage through the Naval Academy in Livorno will seal the partnership with the Italian Navy, showing the collaboration and closeness that the Armed Forces and Police have always reserved for the 1000 Miglia. In Parma, the conclusion of the fourth leg will precede the grand finale on Saturday 21st: from midday, the cars will return to Viale Venezia before waving goodbye to the public in Piazza Vittoria with a parade in the festive Festa della Musica atmosphere.

The 1000 Miglia 2025 convoy will be preceded by 123 Ferraris from the Tribute 1000 Miglia and 1000 Miglia Green electric cars, accompanied by the Politecnico di Milano’s robo-driven cars. The project focuses on the introduction of autonomous driving for optimising urban transport.

The pre-race programme will start on Sunday 15 June with the inauguration of the 1000 Miglia Village in the historic setting of Piazza Vittoria: children from the “La 1000 Miglia goes to school” project will decorate the car dedicated to the initiative, travelling behind the convoy. The days will be entertained by Radio Deejay voices, whose official presenters will take turns along the route, recounting the race with their usual enthusiasm. The first edition of Talk 1000 Forme-Designed to win at the Teatro Grande and the preview screening of the film Fury&The Monster at the UNESCO site of the S.Giulia Museum will feature on Monday, while in the Village in Piazza Vittoria the cars will parade for the sealing ceremony.

The 1000 Miglia Charity Car, with La Zebra Onlus, will raise public awareness of the purchase of a latest-generation ultrasound scanner to be donated to the Children’s Hospital in Brescia.

