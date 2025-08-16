Almost 300 Prisoners Granted Jail Term Reduction on Visak Bochea Day



Phnom Penh: A total of 296 prisoners, 28 of them female, will be granted a jail term reduction from three to twelve months on Visak Bochea Day 2025.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the update was shared by H.E. Kim Santepheap, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice. Of the total number, 207 inmates (18 female) received a three-month jail term reduction. The other 70 inmates (5 female), 17 inmates (3 female), and two female inmates got a jail term reduction of six, nine, and twelve months, respectively.

Prisoners entitled to the evaluations are those who are aging, disabled, having chronic diseases, or charged with minor crimes. In addition, they must have served at least two-thirds of their sentence for prisoners seeking term elimination and one-third for those requesting term reduction.

The National Commission for Review and Assessment of Prisoners’ List for Royal Pardon and Elimination does not consider any request for jail term reduction of inmates who have committed crimes related to illi

cit drugs, cruelty, sexual assault, among others, said H.E. Kim Santepheap.

It is a usual practice in Cambodia that the government allows the consideration of inmates with special conditions and good performance to be granted royal pardon or jail term reduction during major traditional celebrations, like January 7 Victory Day, Khmer New Year, Visak Bochea, National Independence Day, and the Water Festival.