Almost 30,000 Hectares of Flood-affected Rice Paddies Rehabilitated

Almost 30,000 hectares of flash flood affected rice fields have been rehabilitated and will produce crops in the coming harvest reason.

The update was shared by H.E. Ngin Chhay, Delegate of the Royal Government of Cambodia in charge of the General Directorate of Agriculture of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, in a press conference yesterday.

Like its neighbours, he said, Cambodia has encountered dual natural disasters, namely drought and floods, and the latter had damaged some 300,000 hectares of rice paddies in the country.

As the disaster eased, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries conducted rapid assessment for the rescue of the damaged rice paddies.

By now, about 10 percent of the flood-affected rice paddies have been rehabilitated, continued the general director.

At the same time, over 6,000 tonnes of rice seeds have been distributed to farmers to grow in the rehabilitated rice paddies, and crops are expected during the up-coming harvest season.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press