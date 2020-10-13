Almost 500 Jobs on Offer during Today’s Career Fair

The National Employment Agency (NEA) is coordinating the recruitments for nearly 500 job vacancies during the career fair today here in Phnom Penh.

The openings, 468 to be exact, are made possible by five companies including the AEON Specialised Bank Cambodia PLC, MWG Cambodia, GBCI Ventures Plc (Fincy), One Fraternity, and Dytele Group.

The career fair is an initiative by the Royal Government of Cambodia to introduce job opportunities to potential candidates, especially the youths seeking jobs or considering job change.

Interested candidates can bring along their Resume to the Phnom Penh job centre at the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training and get interviewed by the representatives of the mentioned firms from 8:00AM to 5:00PM.

Given the on-going COVID-19 situation, the career fair is carried out with tough safety measures.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press