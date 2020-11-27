Almost 50,000 Cambodian Migrant Workers Being Employed in South Korea

Nearly 50,000 Cambodians are being employed as migrant workers in the Republic of Korea despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update was underlined yesterday in the meeting between the Minister of Labour and Vocational Training H.E. Ith Samheng and H.E. Park Heung Kyeon, Korean Ambassador to Cambodia at the ministry office here in Phnom Penh.

According to H.E. Park Heung Kyeon, his country and people appreciate the qualification and good manner of Cambodian workers so far.

H.E. Ith Samheng thanked the ambassador as well as the Republic of Korea and its people for the opportunities given to Cambodian workers.

He also encouraged South Korea to accept more migrant workers from Cambodia, especially when the pandemic is easing.

Since 2007, Cambodia has sent a total of 68,294 workers (14,255 women) to work in South Korea, especially in the areas of industry, agriculture, and construction, under the contracts of four years and ten months.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press