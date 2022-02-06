Almost US$19 Million Investment Projects Approved by CDC

The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has approved four new investment projects with a total capital of US$18.6 million.

According to the CDC’s press release circulated on Feb. 4, Global Xilin Garment Accessory Co., Ltd. will invest US$3.4 million to operate a yarn factory.

Toyoki Apparel (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. will inject US$4.5 million, Kh Win Star Garment Co., Ltd. US$5.3 million and Hong Ri (Cambodia) Clothing Co., Ltd. US$5.4 million to run garment factories.

The four newly-approved projects, to be located in Phnom Penh capital, and the provinces of Kampong Chhnang and Kampong Speu, are expected to create some 6,200 jobs for the locals.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press