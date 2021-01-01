Almost US$500 Million Allocated to Foster Labour and Vocational Training for 2021-2025

Cambodia will invest nearly US$500 million to foster the country’s labour and vocational training from 2021 to 2025.

This update was shared lately by H.E. Ith Samheng, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training recently, stressing that the execution of the budget will be guided by a clear plan of actions led by the ministry.

The advancement of the technical skills, he added, will also cover civil officials and technical trainers.

The allotted budget of US$493.1 million, to be exact, entails the construction of 62 educational institutions of 1,116 classrooms, 28 dormitories for trainees, and series of training and workshops as well as other support materials.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press