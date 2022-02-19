Almost US$70 Million Investment Projects Approved

Cambodia has approved six more investment projects worth US$66.9 million, according to a press release of the Council for the Development of Cambodia issued on Feb. 17.

The newly-approved projects are expected to generate in total 6,028 jobs for the locals.

The six investment projects cover the production of bulb and electronic assembly and spare parts, clothes, pet supplies, and the creation of a supermarket, a car assembly plant, and a steam and hot air plant to supply beer and beverage factories.

These projects belong to six different companies and will be located in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Takeo, Kampong Speu, and Preah Sihanouk.

Such investment demonstrates confidence of investors in Cambodia’s macroeconomic, political and social stability as the country is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press