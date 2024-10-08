Always Verify Authenticity Of Social Media Accounts, Content – Fahmi

KANGAR, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has urged the public to always be vigilant with the content they encounter on social media to avoid falling victim to scams or malicious intent.

Fahmi said social media users must confirm whether the account truly belongs to the person it claims to represent and ensure the accuracy of the shared content.

‘We’ve seen the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to create deepfakes, making it appear as if Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, or other prominent figures such as Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, are speaking.

‘So, we must verify the source. Who owns the account? Is it an official or fake account, run by an impersonator?’ he told reporters after launching the Perlis-level Kita MADANI Programme here today.

The minister also reminded social media users not to immediately trust content, which could be outdated, reshared or edited and may not represent the actual context.

He pointed out that many viral videos are often man

ipulated by irresponsible parties who intend to take advantage of a situation or cause suspicion among the public.

In a separate matter, Fahmi said he had instructed Communication Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa to review the Community Communications Department (JKOM) structure for better coordination.

‘The review involves staffing and organisational structure. We plan to physically relocate the JKOM office back to the ministry, meaning we will reassess its functions,’ he said when asked about the appointment of a new JKOM director-general.

He added that the appointment to fill the position has yet to be finalised, with the deputy director-general currently acting in the role.

On Sept 25, Fahmi confirmed that JKOM director-general Mohd Khairuddin Othman was terminated from his position on Sept 24.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency