AmCham Supporting Cambodia’s Demining Work

The Cambodian Mine Action Authority (CMAA) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (AmCham) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support Cambodia’s demining activities.

H.E. Prum Sopheakmongkul, CMAA Secretary General and Mr. Anthony Galliano, President of AmCham, were the signatories at an official event on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, AmCham will contribute US$9,850 to demine two minefields of 3.6 ha in total in Prey Veng province to enable it to become the second mine-free province in Cambodia, after Kep province.

Senior Minister and First Vice President of CMAA H.E. Ly Thuch who chaired the signing event thanked Mr. Anthony Galliano and the members of AmCham for the support.

He also continued to appeal to donors, development partners, and other organisations as well as the private sector to further support demining in Cambodia so that the country can achieve the mine-free status by 2025.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press