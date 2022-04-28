Amlan International Launches Two New Natural Alternatives to Antibiotics for Poultry and Livestock

Amlan has expanded its broad portfolio of animal health feed additives to include a natural alternative to anticoccidial drugs and vaccines and a natural pathogen control product for antibiotic-free production.

Increasing demand for antibiotic-free production has created the need for solutions like Phylox ® Feed and NeutraPath ® that can reduce the negative health and production effects of enteric disease.

Feed and NeutraPath that can reduce the negative health and production effects of enteric disease. The new products are commercially available in select international markets and can be used alone or in combination with products from Amlan’s comprehensive range of mineral-based feed additives.

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The removal of in-feed antibiotics from poultry and livestock production has left a huge gap in the protection of animals from the devastating effects of enteric disease. To help producers recapture this protection, Amlan International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America, has launched two new natural products — Phylox® Feed and NeutraPath® — that help optimize intestinal health and production economics in the absence of antibiotics.

Phylox Feed is a natural alternative to anticoccidial drugs and vaccines that can help producers increase profitability. Coccidiosis, caused by Eimeria species, is an enteric disease that can have a significant economic impact on animal protein production. The synergistic blend of bioactive phytochemicals in Phylox work together with multiple modes of action to damage Eimeria cell structure and function while strengthening intestinal integrity and boosting immunity. Phylox can be effective for full-time use or in rotation, and/or in a bio-shuttle program when resistance is a concern. In addition, Phylox does not need to be withdrawn from feed prior to slaughter. Phylox is an ideal solution for all poultry species, including broilers, egg layers and broiler breeders, all of which can be sensitive to fungal and bacterial toxins during grow-out and egg production when exposed to fecal oocysts that are being shed as coccidia cycle. Research has shown that Phylox can be fed concurrently with anticoccidial vaccines, preventing disease breakthrough while immunity is being developed by the bird without interfering with vaccine efficacy.

“The most important goal for producers is to keep animals healthy. Producers grow animals to a certain size, and they don’t want to lose them in the last few days of their growth development,” said Fred Kao, VP of Global Sales for Amlan. “The launch of Phylox and NeutraPath will be a huge benefit to the animal protein industry. Animals can remain healthy and reach their full potential, naturally.”

NeutraPath is a natural pathogen control product for antibiotic-free production that uses multiple modes of action to increase livability and improve feed conversion. Using a proprietary and co-active blend of essential oils, fatty acids and Amlan’s proprietary mineral technology, NeutraPath reduces pathogenic bacterial load and colonization, and improves intestinal health and structural integrity, all of which contribute to improved performance and increased production yields.

“Managing enteric disease without antibiotics has placed extra pressure on nutritionists and veterinarians to find natural solutions that can achieve the same level of performance observed with antibiotic use,” said Dr. Wade Robey, VP of Marketing and Product Development for Amlan. “NeutraPath has answered the call for a natural product that targets pathogens and the toxins they produce — and it improves intestinal health, as well. It’s the natural alternative to antibiotics that the animal protein industry has been waiting for.”

NeutraPath can be used to protect the intestinal health of all livestock species. The Journal of Animal Science recently published a study by UC Davis researchers on the effects of NeutraPath in weaned pigs challenged with enterotoxigenic E. coli. NeutraPath reduced the incidence of severe diarrhea, enhanced feed efficiency during the last week of the study and modified fecal and ileal mucosa microbiota diversity.

Both of the new products can be used individually or in a program with Amlan’s mineral-based products, like Calibrin®-Z and patented Varium® and NeoPrime®, to help support gut health and improve productivity and efficiency.

Phylox and NeutraPath are commercially available in select international markets. While not available for sale in the United States, North American customers interested in NeutraPath and Phylox can contact Amlan for more information on similar feed additives available in the U.S. that were developed to optimize intestinal health in production animals.

Amlan invests heavily in R&D to produce well-validated products both in vitro and in animals, and they are also working directly with customers to assess the commercial performance of their new products. Producers interested in testing the products for themselves can contact Amlan at info@amlan.com.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

