Amlan® International Welcomes New Director of Sales, North America

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America and a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that optimize the intestinal health of poultry and livestock, announces the appointment of Chris Dyer as its Director of Sales, North America. In the role, Chris will work to advance Amlan’s development strategies and present mineral-based solutions for customers in the U.S. and Canada. Chris’ expertise in poultry production and animal health sales expands upon Amlan’s recent focus on organizational growth and future sustained success in North American markets.

”We are impressed by Chris’ strong track record of customer relationship development and the sales excellence he brings to Amlan. He will be key to the delivery of our highly researched mineral-based feed additives to producers in North America,” said Heath Wessels, Vice President of Sales, The Americas. “The market is eagerly seeking natural products to maximize profitability in poultry and livestock, as their customers demand high-quality animal proteins. Chris’ expertise in the North American market will help us showcase our mineral-based products’ high value and demonstrate how natural feed additives can benefit their operations.”

Chris has more than 35 years of experience in the poultry industry where he began his career as a hatchery and production manager. He led a team of regional account managers in the U.S. and Canada and was responsible for a multimillion-dollar program of medicated feed additives, biologicals and bio-device business. From there, Chris moved into a leadership role at a major poultry production business where he oversaw parent stock breeder sales in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Central America.

“The Americas represent 41 percent of global broiler meat production and Amlan’s mineral-based feed additives like Sorbiam continue to demonstrate efficacy in this growing marketplace,” said Dr. Wade Robey, Vice President of Agriculture, Oil-Dri, and President, Amlan International. “Chris’ experience as a business unit leader and his strong relationships align with our organizational efforts to ensure continued growth for Amlan in the North America region; we’re excited to have him on the team.”

Chris has numerous managerial certifications through the Strategic Account Management Association. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.S. in Agriculture.

Chris is pleased to be a part of the Amlan team that will be participating in the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) January 24-26, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Chris looks forward to welcoming a global audience of animal production professionals and sharing more about Amlan’s range of products with attendees, media and other exhibitors at Amlan’s booth, B5453.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process its unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

