Amphenol Opens New Facility In Penang



Amphenol DC Electronics Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, has opened its new 70,000 square feet (sq ft) facility in Penang, with the potential for an additional 60,000 sq ft in the second phase.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) said this expansion significantly increases Amphenol’s footprint in the region to over 130,000 sq ft, demonstrating its commitment to growth and innovation in Malaysia while greatly enhancing its capacity and capabilities.

MIDA chief executive officer Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said the company’s decision to establish a presence in the country underscores Malaysia’s strong reputation in the global electrical and electronics industry.

‘I extend my warmest congratulations to Amphenol on the launch of their new manufacturing facility in Malaysia.

‘We are committed to attracting high-tech, high-value investments that drive innovation and create skilled job opportunities for

Malaysians,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Amphenol plant director Chan Chee Wey said the new facility will enable the company to meet growing demand, accelerate innovation, and further contribute to Malaysia’s economy.

According to the statement, the new facility, which is equipped for cable assembly and box build, will serve as a major hub for manufacturing, creating 300 jobs and fostering local talent in Malaysia’s semiconductor industry.

This state-of-the-art facility underscores Amphenol’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and regional growth, it added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency