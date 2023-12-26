An Anti-Drug Library Inaugurated



An anti-drug library funded by the People’s Republic of China has been launched to facilitate public study and research.

The inauguration ceremony took place here in Phnom Penh on Dec. 25 under the presidency of H.E. Chuon Chivin, Secretary of State at the Minister of Education, Youth, and Sports.

Addressing the function, H.E. Chuon Chivin underlined that the library will be a platform to help strengthen and improve people’s knowledge to participate in preventing and reducing drug issues so as to ensure the potential human resources for contribution to the country’s development.

The secretary of state spoke highly of concerned partners, especially the government of China, for the implementation of the comprehensive friendship guidelines between the two countries.

H.E. Meas Virith, Secretary General of the National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD), thanked the Chinese government for building the library well in line with Cambodia’s endeavour in disseminating and educating the public.

Mr. Chang Jian,

Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy to Cambodia, reiterated China’s stand in continuing to support Cambodia, particularly in combating illicit drugs.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse