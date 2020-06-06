An International Tourist Port Construction in Phnom Penh Discussed

A Chinese firm branded Prince Real Estate Group is establishing an international standard tourist port at Price Manor Resort centre in Kandal province.

The intention was unveiled by its company’s Executive Director Mr. Xu Zhixing during a recent meeting with H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism here in Phnom Penh.

According to Mr. Xu Zhixing, the port will allow the company to run its cruise ships along Tonle Mekong River that will contribute to promoting the development of tourism in Phnom Penh and across the country.

From his end, H.E. Thong Khon welcomed and supported the company’s investment, and looked forward to facilitating the investment projects.

For the operation of the cruise ship, underlined the minister, the service will be a convenient recreational option when Cambodia as well as Phnom Penh hosts international events.

He also requested Prince Real Estate Group to invest more on tourism in the provinces of Siem Reap and Kampong Thom.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press