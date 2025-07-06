ANA Restoring Trapeang Khchorng Temple, Phase 2



Siem reap: The APSARA National Authority is currently undertaking the second phase of restoration for Trapeang Khchorng Temple, also known as Banteay Keng Temple, the authority said in a news release on July 3. This phase focuses on the severely damaged section located in front of the central temple. The restoration work commenced in early May and is expected to conclude by November 2025.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, archaeologist Mr. Leu Channora detailed that Trapeang Khchorng Temple features three shrines built on a laterite platform, with walls constructed from bricks and doors and parts of the roof made from sandstone. The central shrine’s platform, walls, and roof have suffered significant damage.





During the restoration process, the team has conducted surveys and excavations to clear soil and debris caused by the deterioration of the brick structure and insect activity. This effort has uncovered various artifacts, including pottery fragments, pillars, and roofing materials, which will be reused in the restoration.





Mr. Channora noted that the team employs an analogy technique to replicate remaining parts of the temple as models for repairing damaged or missing sections. This method aims to both strengthen and enhance the temple’s aesthetic appeal. In 2024, the APSARA National Authority successfully completed the first phase of restoration, focusing on the southern shrine of Trapeang Khchorng Temple.





Located in Sna Sangkream village, Sangkat Balaing, within Run Ta Ek Techo Sen city in Siem Reap province, Trapeang Khchorng Temple is part of a trio of significant architectural sites, including Sek Ta Tuy Temple and Banteay Srei Temple. These structures were built during the reign of King Jayavarman V in the 10th century, reflecting the rich history and artistry of Khmer civilisation.

