The Embassy of Japan in Cambodia this afternoon announced that All Nippon Airways (ANA) will resume its Tokyo-Phnom Penh road next month.

This direct flight will be operated on Dec. 2, 5, 9, 12,16 and 19, 2020 and Jan. 9 and 23, 2021”, it added.

ANA has operated direct flights between Tokyo and Phnom Penh since 2016, but the route has been suspended since April this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press