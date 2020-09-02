Anantara Vacation Club Provides Domestic Collections and Financial Relief to Members Across the Globe

Thailand, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anantara Vacation Club, Southeast Asia’s premier vacation ownership programme, established by Minor International (MINT) in 2010, has expanded its presence in domestic markets and launched new initiatives to provide assistance to its members (referred to as Club Points Owners) in the wake of COVID19.

In addition to a 50% reduction in the amount of Points required to stay at select Club Resort properties until 22 December 2020, Club Points Owners can now enjoy reduced rates at new and existing Club Escape properties in Thailand (Anantara Hua Hin Resort, Avani+ Hua Hin Resort, and Avani Pattaya Resort & Spa), Malaysia (Anantara Desaru Coast & Villas and Dorsett Kuala Lumpur) and Australia (Avani Broadbeach Residences, Oaks on Market, Oaks WRAP on Southbank and Oaks Goldsbrough Apartments).

Anantara Vacation Club has also partnered with Travily, a digital travel company, to provide access to new domestic properties in Hong Kong, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. For Club Points Owners residing in mainland China, The China Collection by Anantara Vacation Club offers over 15 new properties located across multiple regions.

“As the effects [of COVID19] are felt around the globe, we’re reminded of the importance to maintain the ability to adapt – and to do so quickly. With many international travel restrictions still in place, we must meet the growing demand for domestic travel options to provide value to our Club Points Owners who are currently unable to travel internationally.” said Maurizio Bisicky, Chief Operating Officer at Anantara Vacation Club.

“Providing a 12-month extension on expiring Club Points and penalty-free cancellations and amendments should be expected in the current situation. To meet localized demand, we have engaged with partners across the globe and have rolled out more country specific travel collections, with additions in other key markets currently in development.”

In addition to new domestic collections, Anantara Vacation Club has also launched a series of relief programmes to provide support for Club Points Owners experiencing financial difficulties. These include the ability to pay annual fees with Points, options to extend Points’ validity beyond 2021 and restructured payment plans. The Club is also working with Club Points Owners one-on-one, to develop customized solutions based on their individual needs.

While Club Resorts in Thailand have already opened their doors for domestic travellers, Anantara Vacation Club at Avani Seminyak Bali, recently named a ‘2020 Traveler’s Choice Winner’ by Tripadvisor, is scheduled to reopen as soon as travel restrictions are eased.

About Anantara Vacation Club

Anantara Vacation Club is Asia’s premier vacation ownership programme. It was launched in 2010 by Minor International PCL, the owner of Minor Hotels. The Club offers a portfolio of eight luxurious Club Resorts across Thailand, Indonesia, and New Zealand and provides Club Points Owners and their guests with the opportunity to explore top holiday destinations. Club Points Owners’ travel opportunities are further enhanced through the use of the flexible Club Escapes and Global Traveller programmes, which provide access to hundreds of partner resorts and hotels internationally.

For more information, please visit www. anantaravacationclub.com, or follow Anantara Vacation Club’s blog or social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Weibo.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a hotel owner, operator and investor with a portfolio of over 76,000 rooms across more than 530 hotels, resorts and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, NH Collection, NH Hotel, nhow, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International brands. Today, Minor Hotels’ hotel and spa portfolio spans across 56 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas. In addition, Minor Hotels also operates mixed-use business including shopping plazas & entertainment, residential properties, and a points-based vacation club. For more information, please visit www.minorhotels.com.

Attachments

Andrew Schiff Southeast Asia, Anantara Vacation Club +66 (0) 2365 7500 ext. 5806 aschiff@anantaraclub.com Cathy Shao Greater China Region, Anantara Vacation Club +86 21 2308 7726 cshao@anantaraclub.com